Kim Kardashian’s Legal Drama ‘All’s Fair’ Bombs on Rotten Tomatoes

A new legal drama starring Kim Kardashian has received a 0 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The first three episodes of the Hulu drama All’s Fair dropped on Tuesday. The show follows a team of female divorce attorneys who open a law firm. Kardashian takes the lead as the owner of the firm, with award-winning actresses Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor by her side. Critics and viewers have taken a dislike to the series, with The Telegraph critic Ed Power calling it a “crime against television.” The show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, who previously worked with Kardashian on American Horror Story, has described the new drama as “inspirational and aspirational,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Kardashian’s role as Allura Grant is loosely inspired by her own lawyer, Laura Wasser, who was a writing consultant on the series. “Laura happened to be my attorney for two divorces out of the three,” the SKIMS co-founder told PEOPLE. Aside from acting, Kardashian has been on a six-year journey studying law, with the reality star stating that she is “100% confident” she passed the California bar exam she took in July. Episodes of All’s Fair will be released weekly on Tuesdays, with the finale scheduled for December 23, 2025.

