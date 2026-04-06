Kim Kardashian’s New Show Dropped by Hulu
Kim Kardashian’s newest show has flopped even before reaching viewers’ screens. Group Chat, a comedy pilot executive-produced by Kardashian, was not picked up by Hulu despite being in development since 2024. The show was based on La La Anthony’s New York Times bestseller The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex, and Happiness, and was set to feature Kardashian as the narrator. “I’m incredibly interested in telling stories that are personal, complicated, relevant, from my own experiences and those familiar to me,” Kardashian said when the project was announced two years ago. The comedy was set to star Anthony alongside fellow actresses Yaya DaCosta, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Melanie Liburd. Anthony described the project as “fun and relatable” and noted it had been a long time coming for the two media personalities. “Kim and I had always wanted to do something together, but it had to be the right thing. One day, I said, ‘You’ve got this deal at Hulu—what are we doing? Let’s sell this show.’ That’s how Group Chat was born,” she said last summer on the Vibes & Views podcast. However, the duo’s creative efforts at Hulu have only been temporarily paused. The two are still collaborating on an untitled Tracy Oliver project currently in development at the streaming giant. It is not all bad news for Kardashian, however, with her Ryan Murphy-helmed legal drama, All’s Fair, being picked up for a second season despite debuting to a 0 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.