Kim K’s Son Deletes YouTube Channel After Anti-Harris Posts

Saint West’s Youtube Channel has been taken down, allegedly by mom Kim Kardashian after he posted negative videos about Vice President Kamala Harris. Kardashian announced in September that Saint, 8, started his channel and invited her followers to subscribe. Following the news, Kardashian also shared a contract she had Saint sign about the channel. “I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account,” it read. On Tuesday, the account appeared to have posted two derogatory videos directed at Harris. Screen recordings of the videos show they have the same handle as Saint’s account. By Wednesday, Saint’s channel had been taken down. Saint’s parents, Kardashian and Kanye West, have opposing political views. West has been an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, while Kardashian endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and tweeted her support when Joe Biden won the election in 2020.

Kanye West’s son, Saint West posted this on YouTube Shorts about Kamala Harris 😭 pic.twitter.com/a23TFrzMZw — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 29, 2024