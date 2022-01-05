Disney+ Series Actor Kim Mi-Soo Dies at 29
‘mourn in peace’
Kim Mi-soo, a Korean actor who appeared in the Disney+ series Snowdrop and the Netflix show Hellbound, has died, according to a statement from her agency. She was 29. “Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5,” Landscape, Kim’s agency, said in a Wednesday statement. It asked that people “refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.” The agency did not list a cause of death. Kim had a recurring role in Snowdrop, a period Korean drama which stars K-pop singer Jisoo, as Yeo Jung-min, a student activist. Though filming on the series has been completed, only seven out of a total of 16 episodes of Snowdrop’s first season had aired on its South Korean home network as of Wednesday. Kiss Six Sense, another Korean Disney+ series that Kim was in the middle of shooting, has reportedly suspended its filming schedule following the news of her death, according to a Korean outlet.