Ex-Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright Released From Prison After Just 16 Months
SLAP ON THE WRIST
After serving just 16 months of her two-year sentence, the former Minnesota cop who killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright at a traffic stop after mistaking her gun for a taser has been released from prison. Kim Potter, who was convicted on two counts of manslaughter for the shooting, plans to leave her hometown of Brooklyn Center for Wisconsin and will serve the rest of her sentence on supervised release, her attorney Earl Gray told CNN. She was released at 4 a.m. because police were reportedly concerned for her safety and the potential for violent protests. “Some say I should forgive to be at peace, but how can I? I am so angry. She is going to be able to watch her kids have kids and be able to touch them,” said Wright’s mother, Katie, who suffered a stroke due to the stress of the trial and conviction, and said she has been “dreading” Potter’s release. The city of Brooklyn Center agreed to a $3.25 million settlement for Wright’s family, though it has not yet been paid due to other legal disputes.