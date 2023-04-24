CHEAT SHEET
    Ex-Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright Released From Prison After Just 16 Months

    SLAP ON THE WRIST

    Victor Swezey

    Intern

    Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran who resigned from the Brooklyn Center police force, poses for a booking photograph at Hennepin County Jail in April 2021..

    Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via Reuters

    After serving just 16 months of her two-year sentence, the former Minnesota cop who killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright at a traffic stop after mistaking her gun for a taser has been released from prison. Kim Potter, who was convicted on two counts of manslaughter for the shooting, plans to leave her hometown of Brooklyn Center for Wisconsin and will serve the rest of her sentence on supervised release, her attorney Earl Gray told CNN. She was released at 4 a.m. because police were reportedly concerned for her safety and the potential for violent protests. “Some say I should forgive to be at peace, but how can I? I am so angry. She is going to be able to watch her kids have kids and be able to touch them,” said Wright’s mother, Katie, who suffered a stroke due to the stress of the trial and conviction, and said she has been “dreading” Potter’s release. The city of Brooklyn Center agreed to a $3.25 million settlement for Wright’s family, though it has not yet been paid due to other legal disputes.

