Officer Who Shot and Killed Daunte Wright Will Stand Trial, Judge Rules
The former Brooklyn Center police officer who killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright after allegedly mistaking her handgun for a Taser during a traffic stop will face trial for the April shooting, a Minneapolis judge ruled Monday. Kim Potter, 48, was charged with second-degree manslaughter after shooting Wright in the chest on April 11 during a traffic stop over expired car tabs. Potter was arrested on April 14, one day after she and Chief Tim Bannon both resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department. She had been on the force for 26 years.
During a Monday hearing, Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu ruled that there is “probable cause that supports the charge against” Potter, whose shooting was initially deemed an “accidental discharge” by police officials. The judge fast-tracked the trial, setting a tentative date for Dec. 6. Hennepin County prosecutor Imran Ali said Monday that the government is seeking permission to have the trial televised. Potter’s defense attorney, Earl Gray, noted that his team plans to object to that motion.