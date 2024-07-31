Kim Yeji’s Cyberpunk Olympic Style Deserves a Gold Medal

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I wasn’t expecting to fall in love last week. Then, Kim Yeji took to the stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the world collectively swooned over the pistol shooter’s impeccable drip and infinite aura points. That focus. Those glasses. That baseball cap. A new talent crush (and source of sartorial inspiration) was unlocked through her cyberpunk swag and immortalized through a silver medal and a swath of social media posts simping over the athlete’s past and present ‘fits. Cue the TikTok meowing sound effect.

The 31-year-old represented South Korea in the 10-meter air pistol event, where she was joined by her compatriot and roommate (aw) Oh Ye Jin, who took home the gold medal for the event with a record-breaking score.

But there was just something about Yeji’s cool, if not inadvertent cyberpunk-bounty-hunter-off-duty style that reignited something in us. At a time when the news cycle can feel dystopian and borderline surreal, Yeji’s unshakeable confidence and sleek, empowering aesthetic is the cultural lightning rod we needed.

We’ve rounded up a handful of pieces, from minimalist baseball caps to under $25 Fila hoodies, to help you channel Yeji’s fierce style from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Perfect Black Anorak

Yeji took to the arena with a jet black, Fila anorak zipped all the way up—and while there are plenty of pricier vintage pieces from the heritage Italian sports brand circulating eBay and other second-hand sites, UNIQLO offers a pretty spot-on dupe for the jacket for a mere $50.

Uniqlo Pocketable UV Protection Parka The lightweight jacket comes in a variety of neutral colorways and is made with lightweight, UV-protected polyester fabric. Buy At Uniqlo $ 50

A Versatile Baseball Cap

When Yeji’s popularity exploded, the internet did what it does best, and surfaced so many other killer outfits worn by the sharpshooter. Amongst the accessories in her capsule wardrobe, baseball caps—typically, black or white—stood out.

JPAK South Korean Flag Baseball Hat Luckily for us, Amazon is home to a highly-rated, customizable South Korean baseball cap that really hits the mark. Buy At Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sunglasses Worthy of a Cyborg

We know, we know. Yeji’s glasses aren’t a style statement; they’re a piece of equipment that helps her curb-stomp the competition.

Vintage Byron Oval Steampunk Sunglasses That being said, we’re taking serious notes from the frames by copping these vintage oval sunnies from Urban Outfitters—they really master that Victorian steampunk energy. Buy At Urban Outfitters $ 40

Statement-Making Sneakers

We were today years old when we learned that there are shoes designed specifically for professional shooting sports competitors. Yeji stepped up to the plate in some sick, color-blocking red and black kicks by one such brand called Sauer, but we found a head-turning (and way more affordable) everyday alternative in these graphic Salomons.

Salomon Red & Beige XT-4 OG Sneakers Down From $244 Scoop these beauties while they’re 44 percent off at the big SSENSE sale, folks. Buy At SSENSE $ 123

Yeji Loves a Good Earring Stack

No, your eyes do not deceive you. Pour over any number of the close-up photos of Yeji online right now, and you’ll notice an impeccable stack of piercings and snug hoops in every nook and cranny of the athlete’s ears.

Studs Clicker Set Studs offers entire earscape sets, such as this under-a-hundo trifecta that comes in both gold and silver. Buy At STUDS $ 87

Now, that’s what we call a sartorial bullseye.