Kim Jong Un’s Little Sister Is Back as North Korea’s Top Attack Dog

SEOUL—Kim Jong Un’s kid sister has been thrust once more into the spotlight after launching North Korea’s latest rhetorical attack on their neighbors to the south.

Kim Yo Jong, 32, four years younger than her brother, called out South Korea’s top female official for casting doubt on Pyongyang’s claims of zero cases of COVID-19 among its impoverished people.

In an attempt at intimidation amid a long period of frigid relations between South and North Korea, Kim Yo Jong warned that Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha “might have to pay dearly” for having said it was “hard to believe” North Korean claims about the disease.