‘Real Housewives’ Star Kim Zolciak Files for Divorce Amid Financial Turmoil

It turns out the ring didn’t mean a thing after all.

In the latest couple news to come out of the Bravo universe, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann has filed for divorce from her husband, former NFL player Kroy Biermann, according to TMZ. This bombshell comes the same day as another report about the couple owing the IRS over $1 million in unpaid taxes.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Zolciak-Biermann says their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” She and her husband, who wed in 2011, have reportedly been separated since April 30.

The “Tardy for the Party” singer is asking for primary physical custody of the four children they share together as well as joint legal custody. She’s also requesting spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.

Since meeting on Season 3 of RHOA, the Biermanns have been one of Bravo’s most famous and long-standing couples. The two documented their nuptials in the 2012 spinoff Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, which then spawned the now-canceled Bravo series Don’t Be Tardy.

Throughout their time on reality television, the couple’s financial status—including whether they could afford one of their former Georgia mansions— has repeatedly been called into question by their RHOA co-stars. In February, TMZ reported that their massive country club estate was in foreclosure, which Zolciak’s daughters Ariana and Brielle Biermann denied.

That said, the latest news about the pair struggling financially comes as less of a shock. Per TMZ, the former Bravo stars owe a “whopping $1.1M to the IRS for unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018.” They’re also $15,000 behind in state taxes from 2018, according to legal docs.

This is just the latest relationship scandal to shake up the Bravo world after the explosive “Scandoval” news broke in March. Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Drew Sidora also filed for divorce from her husband Ralph Pittman the same month, sending the show back into production to capture the fallout.

Conveniently, Zolciak-Biermann is set to return to RHOA later this season. Whether the typically evasive reality star will disclose any of her marital or financial struggles during her appearance is anyone’s guess—but if one thing is for sure, Andy Cohen will get some answers.