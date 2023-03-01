‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Drew Sidora and Husband File for Divorce
WE NEED ANDY AND A CAMERA
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora and her husband, Ralph Pittman, are divorcing after nearly nine years of marriage, People reports. Sidora joined RHOA in 2020, and her primary storyline over her two seasons has been her tumultuous marriage, with cheating accusations flying at Pittman. In the show’s most recent season, Pittman’s journey as a stepfather of Sidora’s child was documented, as tensions rose when he wrote a book on stepparenting while refusing to formally adopt her child. “Love is a beautiful thing,” Pittman told People. “Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other.” The couple both filed for divorce Wednesday, and it was initially reported Pittman solely filed. However, TMZ reported Sidora actually filed 61 minutes before he did. While he lists their separation date as Feb. 19, she claims they didn’t separate until Feb. 23. Fans hoping to see the divorce play out on screen may be out of luck, as RHOA reportedly wrapped filming its latest season earlier this year. The couple married in 2014 and welcomed two children together, Machai in 2015 and Aniya in 2018, while Sidora also has an 11-year-old, Josiah, from a prior relationship. Just a month ago, Sidora wished Pittman a happy birthday on Instagram, writing “your companionship means the world to me.” Apparently, those feelings have changed.