Police Hunt Mom Suspected of Killing Two of Her Kids, Injuring Third

Authorities in Colorado are searching for a mother suspected of murdering two of her young children and injuring a third, police said Thursday.

In the early hours of Dec. 19, officers in Colorado Springs responded to a call for a burglary. At the scene, they found an injured Kimberlee Singler, 35, along with the bodies of her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son. Another of Singler’s kids—an 11-year-old girl—was also found at the scene alive but with injuries, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Singler and her daughter were treated at the scene before being taken to local hospitals for further medical attention, police said. Authorities have not disclosed what kind of injuries Singler or her children had sustained.

“As the investigation into this case unfolded, it was determined the initial report of a burglary was unfounded,” Colorado Springs police said in a statement.

On Tuesday, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Singler, who was last seen on Saturday. The mother is wanted on charges including four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of child abuse, and a felony assault charge. A court has already set her bond at $10 million.

Police have not said where Singler was last seen over the weekend, but Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Ira Cronin told The New York Times that authorities had “reason to believe” she may no longer be in the state. Singler’s 11-year-old daughter is “recovering from her injuries and being cared for,” Cronin added.

The FBI in Denver confirmed Thursday that it is assisting in the search for Singler.

“We do believe this person is obviously dangerous, we don’t know if she is armed,” Cronin told The Gazette. “If anyone spots her, we would ask them to call 911 do not approach her.”