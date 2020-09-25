Kimberly Guilfoyle Caught Lying About Vote-by-Mail in Robocalls
FACT-CHECKED
In a robocall to voters ahead of the 2020 election, former Fox News host and current girlfriend of Donald Trump, Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, accuses the “radical left” of trying to “confuse you” about mail-in voting. “Absentee voting and universal vote-by-mail may sound similar but could not be more different,” Guilfoyle says in one call, according to CNN. “Absentee voting is safe, secure and supported by President Trump. The radical left wants universal vote-by-mail, which is proven to be filled with fraud, abuse and mistakes.” She claims in the call that “Democrats want to scare you away from voting absentee.”
There’s no evidence to support Guilfoyle’s claims that absentee voting is substantially different from other types of mail-in voting or that Democrats don’t support absentee voting. The claims were echoed in another robocall from the president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, in which she told voters, “President Trump has already voted absentee this year and he wants you to vote absentee as well.”
The calls come amid a sudden embrace by Trump of mail-in voting in states with Republican governors that he thinks he can win. “Vote-by-mail ballots in my home state of FLORIDA begin going out TODAY!” he tweeted on Thursday. “Make sure to request yours, fill it out & send it in. Request yours today.” Florida is one of many states that don’t require a reason to request an absentee ballot, making it virtually identical to mail-in voting.