Kimberly Guilfoyle’s 2-Minute Speech Was Worth $60K to Jan. 6 Rally Organizers
FULL TO THE GUILS
Unless she charges an official $400-per-second speaking rate, there appears to be no discernible reason why failson fiancée, former MAGA adviser, and ex-Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle should earn $60,000 for making a speech that lasts all of two minutes and 30 seconds. Yet that’s exactly what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, when Guilfoyle spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a member of the select House committee investigating the insurrection. “I’m not saying it’s a crime, but I think it’s a grift,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday. Guilfoyle used her costly dulcet tones on Jan. 6 to introduce Donald Trump Jr., who in turn riled the crowd up in preparation for then-President Donald Trump. During her speech, Guilfoyle told her audience to “fight like hell” to keep Trump in office. Advice worth its weight in gold? Probably not, but it was undeniably heeded. Guilfoyle was subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 House panel in March and appeared to testify before it the following month.