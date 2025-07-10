Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.’s dating days are done, but she appears to have left a lasting impression on at least one of the president’s grandkids.

Donald “Donnie” Trump III, 16, trekked to Washington and sat behind Guilfoyle at her Congressional confirmation hearing Wednesday, where she pleaded her case to be the next U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Guilfoyle, 56, even shouted out the Trump scion, who is expected to be on summer break from a high school in South Florida. The teen, who is one of Don Jr.’s five children with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, was wearing a blue jacket and a fuchsia tie.

Donnie Trump stared forward—displaying mannerisms similar to those expressed by his grandfather—as Guilfoyle thanked him for his support.

“I would like to thank my closest family and friends for their support, their encouragement throughout this process,” Guilfoyle told lawmakers. “I would like to offer special thanks and love to my son, Ronan, my brother Tony Guilfoyle, and to Donnie Trump for their steadfast support.”

Guilfoyle also thanked her mom, who hails from Puerto Rico, and her dad, an Irish immigrant, for their support, as well as President Donald Trump. That put the teenage Trump in exclusive company during Guilfoyle’s brief opening statement.

Don Jr., 47, confirmed in December that he and Guilfoyle split, shortly after the Daily Mail published photos of him cozying up in public next to Bettina Anderson, a Palm Beach socialite he is now openly dating. Their relationship reportedly began last August, when they were spotted together around Palm Beach, where Mar-a-Lago is located.

Don Jr. and Guilfoyle’s relationship began in 2018, shortly after his divorce from his then-wife Vanessa. Donnie was about nine-years-old when Guilfoyle and her son—who is two years his senior—first entered his life.

Guilfoyle and Don Jr. got engaged amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when Donnie was 11, but a wedding date was never set. It would have been Guilfoyle’s third marriage, as she was previously wed to the businessman Eric Villency and Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Guilfoyle did not have a prominent role in her would-be father-in-law’s 2024 presidential campaign, four years after she was an official adviser and fundraiser during his failed 2020 bid. Her erasure, along with the lack of an announced wedding date, sparked rumors that she and Don Jr. may be experiencing troubles.

Reports emerged shortly after that Don Jr. was dating Anderson, a 38-year-old who has never been married and has no children. Guilfoyle has not commented about her ex’s new belle, but an insider told People that Anderson requested Guilfoyle be exiled from Trumpworld. A day after Anderson and Trump went public with their relationship, the president announced he was nominating Guilfoyle as U.S. ambassador to Greece.

There were no public fireworks in the breakup. Don Jr. congratulated his former fiancée on her appointment, saying he was “so proud” of her. Guilfoyle offered an equally boring-but-polite message the following month to wish Don Jr. happy birthday, writing simply, “Happy Birthday Don Jr.”

There were signs as far back as November that Guilfoyle was on the outs in the MAGA inner circle. Shortly after President Trump’s election win, his granddaughter, Kai Trump, posted a photo of the “whole squad.” The photo-op included all the Trump children, their spouses, the president’s grandkids, and even Elon Musk, but not Guilfoyle.

While it does not appear she will ever be President Trump’s daughter-in-law, or Donnie Trump’s stepmom, Guilfoyle seems to be happy spending her days in Athens, Greece, should senators vote to confirm her position this month.