Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Fundraising Team Is a Mess: Report
DISORGANIZED
Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Donald Trump, Jr. and Trump campaign national finance chairwoman, is under fire as the campaign team she leads is riddled with problems, according to Politico. Three staffers under Guilfoyle have left in the past two months, all moving to different teams within the Trump campaign. Many of the team’s staffers have no fundraising experience, and the team has been accused of spending money irresponsibly. When Guilfoyle was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 3, aides that she had come in contact with were forced to quarantine in a South Dakota hotel and begged the campaign to get them home, while Guilfoyle took a private jet with Trump, Jr. back to Washington, D.C. Many Republicans are worried that the turmoil within Guilfoyle’s team will damage the campaign, even as campaign leaders and members of the Republican National Committee express confidence in Guilfoyle’s work.