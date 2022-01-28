Kimberly Van Der Beek Uses Her ‘Wellness’ Image to Promote Anti-Vax Conspiracies
B-LIST DECISIONS
Every celebrity seems to want to make their footprint, even if it’s in the worst causes. Kimberly Van Der Beek, a wellness influencer and the wife of James Van Der Beek, seems to have done just that. According to a Rolling Stone analysis of Kimberly Van Der Beek’s social media posts, she has taken a staunch anti-vaccine position, with posts as far back as 2016 falsely linking vaccines to autism. Van Der Beek, who holds an Instagram following of more than 231,000, has also conducted interviews over Instagram Live with doctors who have wrongly touted the use of ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment; argued in early 2020 that the advocacy of a COVID-19 vaccine diminished the idea of preventative treatments; and falsely linked rapper DMX’s death to the vaccine (despite an autopsy revealing he suffered a cocaine-induced heart attack). Social media photos also showed the couple engaged with multiple anti-vax influencers. The couple didn’t respond to the outlet’s request for comment.