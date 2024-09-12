Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump and Vance’s Taylor Swift Freakout

Shortly after Tuesday’s presidential debate, Taylor Swift posted on Instagram a thorough endorsement of Kamala Harris, including a link to Vote.org that’s already been clicked on by over 337,000 people. Late night host Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t just thrilled by her announcement, but by Donald Trump and JD Vance’s reactions to it.

Kimmel played an interview with Fox News in which Vance dismissed Swift’s endorsement by saying, “I don’t think most Americans, whether they like her music or are fans of hers or not, are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans.”

“You mean a disconnected billionaire celebrity like your running mate, Donald Trump?” Kimmel replied. “The one who has a skyscraper with his name on it?”

Kimmel also remarked on how Swift signed off her endorsement with “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady;” a dig at Vance’s controversial comments on women without children.

“Good work, JD. You really screwed the sofa bed with this one,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel was also unconvinced by Trump’s reaction to Swift’s endorsement, in which he claimed that he was “not a fan” of the musician. Kimmel argued that while Trump might not be fan, his granddaughter definitely is.

“Arabella, Ivanka’s daughter, two months ago had a Taylor Swift cake for her birthday,” Kimmel said, showing Ivanka’s Instagram story of the event. “So eat that, grandpa.”

Kimmel continued, “One thing for the Trumps, they don’t need Taylor Swift. They’ve got some pretty darn talented singers right there in their own family.” He showed a 2023 clip of Lara Trump singing Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”

“How about quiet down?” Kimmel quipped. “Can you do that?”

Kimmel also brought up Elon Musk’s reaction to Swift’s endorsement of Harris, in which he posted, “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

Kimmel described the post as, “A statement so creepy, it could be Trump’s running mate.”