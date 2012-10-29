Kimmel Cancels Brooklyn Show

CHEAT SHEET
The show mustn’t always go on. Jimmy Kimmel Live! has canceled its Monday night show because of Hurricane Sandy. The show would have been the first of his five-day return to Brooklyn. It had previously been announced that the show would not be canceled, but the temporary studio in Brooklyn would have been difficult to reach since subways and bridges have been closed. “Due to stupid Hurricane Sandy and in the interest of the safety of our studio audience, Jimmy Kimmel Live! will not broadcast tonight from the Harvey Theatre at Brooklyn Academy of Music,” the show’s publicist said in a statement.