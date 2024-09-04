Jimmy Kimmel Returns to Pile on Trump’s ‘Huge Mistake’ JD Vance

Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late night show on Tuesday to reflect on the last two months of shakeups in the presidential election. A big story he focused on was Donald Trump’s choice of Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate.

“He made a huge mistake with this JD Vance,” said Kimmel, later adding, “JD Vance looks like someone asked AI to make the Two and a Half Men one person.”

Referring to Vance’s multiple controversies around women, including his “childless cat ladies” rant, Kimmel joked, “For a guy who wears more eyeliner than Liza Minnelli, you’d think he’d have a better understanding of women.”

Further emphasizing how bad of a pick Vance was, Kimmel argued, was just how good of a pick Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was for Kamala Harris.

“I don’t know where they were hiding him,” Kimmel said. “Tim Walz is the kind of guy who, if you sat next to him on a plane, he’d ask you, ‘What brings you to Tampa?’ Because he genuinely wants to know what brings you to Tampa. JD Vance would just sit there watching you sleep.”

Kimmel responded to the rumors that Trump picked Vance specifically because his son, Donald Trump Jr., told him it was a good idea.

“Another good move, dumbass,” Kimmel joked. “If Trump loses this election, he’s going to sue his son to take the Jr. away.”

In other VP-related news, Kimmel reacted to Trump’s claim in a recent interview that Harris was too mean to former vice president Mike Pence. “The way she treated Mike Pence was horrible,” Trump said.

“The way she treated Mike Pence?” Kimmel replied. “You sent an army of toothless goons to hang him, and then sat back and watched it on TV.”

Kimmel even predicted, “Mike Pence is probably voting for Kamala Harris.”