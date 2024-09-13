Kimmel Takes on Trump’s ‘Vile and Racist’ Melania Stand-In

Jimmy Kimmel brought up Donald Trump’s wife Melania, who’s been largely absent from Trump’s campaign, and compared her to the new woman he often sees by Trump’s side, Laura Loomer, during his monologue on Thursday.

“Melania, you will be surprised to know, did not accompany her husband to the debate or to the 9/11 ceremony,” Kimmel said. “Instead, he was joined by another lovely lady, right-wing loony Laura Loomer, who is a 9/11 conspiracy theorist. She suggested it was an inside job.”

“Only Donald Trump would bring a 9/11 conspiracy theorist to the 9/11 memorial,” the late night host said. Kimmel later remarked that it’s largely been Loomer who’s been accompanying Trump throughout his campaign, seemingly in Melania’s place.

“Somehow this Laura Loomer, she’s traveling all over the country with Trump on his plane,” Kimmel said. “Not only has she been pushing the cat and dog eating lie, today she said ‘Haitian immigrants aren’t just eating cats and dogs, they eat humans.’”

“They traded the dog whistle in for a tuba, folks,” Kimmel joked.

Kimmel also reveled in the recent fighting between Loomer and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. In response to Loomer’s post on Sunday making fun of Kamala Harris’ Indian heritage, Greene bashed Loomer for the “extremely racist” post, arguing that “it does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA. This does not represent Trump.”

“I feel like it does,” Kimmel replied, before saying about Loomer, “Do you know what a vomit you have to be to get called out by Marjorie Taylor Greene?”