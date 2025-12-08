Kimora Lee Simmons Slams Daughter’s ‘Predatorial’ Romance

Kimora Lee Simmons opened up about her daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons—whom she shares with ex-husband Russell Simmons—dating a man 44 years her senior last year. “I don’t want to get into trouble, legally, but I think his reputation probably precedes him,” Simmons said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast episode set to air on Dec. 9 about restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, then 65, who dated her then-21-year-old daughter in April 2024. Despite being someone who also experienced a “big age gap relationship”—Kimora is 18 years younger than Russell—Simmons said she thought it was “predatorial and kinda crazy.” She explained that while she wondered what Assaf was doing with her daughter, she didn’t voice her concerns because it happened so fast. “It blew up to be so much, so then you can’t be the mom that’s like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ But that definitely was the thing,” Simmons said. The couple had a whirlwind romance that ended a few days after paparazzi photos of them kissing went viral. “It went from 0 to 100 really quick, and I was like, ‘Aoki, I didn’t even know this was a thing.’ I found out when the world found out,” Simmons said, noting that she knew Assaf when she was “growing up,” but didn’t realize he was dating her daughter. “I let my kids make their own mistakes,” Simmons added.

Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, is ‘depresso espresso’ after splitting from Vittorio Assaf, 65 — a week after St. Bart’s getaway https://t.co/Uszw1jYHsi pic.twitter.com/cJCj2pcqFS — Page Six (@PageSix) April 10, 2024

