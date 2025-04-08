Kin Euphorics Is Reinventing Social Ritual—One Tonic at a Time

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

In the past few years, functional beverages—often dubbed ’social tonics‘—have exploded in popularity, particularly in the zero-proof space. As more research highlights the risks of even moderate alcohol consumption, consumers are rethinking their relationship with booze and seeking mood-boosting alternatives that don’t involve hangovers or next-day regrets.

But long before social tonics became a veritable beverage category, Kin Euphorics was already pioneering the movement. Since its launch in 2018, the brand has been bottling spiritless elixirs supercharged with functional ingredients to support mental clarity, emotional balance, and a sense of connection—without the alcohol. And yes, Kin Euphorics creator, Jen Batchelor, might just have been the first to coin the term “social tonic” altogether.

Drawing on her background in Ayurveda, Batchelor set out to blend ancient wisdom with modern science in a way that still feels indulgent but intentional. “I always feel like the ultimate flex is a calm nervous system, so I always start there,” she tells The Daily Beast.

That calm is at the center of Kin’s formulations, which incorporate adaptogens, nootropics, functional herbs, and hydrating minerals to regulate the nervous system and help the body return to homeostasis. “It’s like, how do we nourish the gut? How do we incorporate ingredients like salts that are actually hydrating to the system and replenishing magnesium just as a baseline?” she says. Once the bases are covered, then comes the buzz (sans the substances, of course).

A New Kind of Buzz

Kin’s inaugural formula, High Rhode, was designed to deliver what Batchelor calls a “euphoric” effect—a sense of calm clarity with a gentle boost of energy. It’s infused with functional ingredients like Rhodiola Rosea, 5-HTP, and GABA, paired with a touch of caffeine for a balanced, social high. Unlike sugary energy drinks or jitter-inducing espresso shots, High Rhode mellows you out just enough, functioning more like a glass of wine or cocktail, but without the crash or fog.

Next came the canned tonics, from immunity-boosting mimosa-inspired concoctions with a dash of caffeine (Actual Sunshine) to calming formulas to help promote a full night’s rest (Lightwave), Kin really does have a drink for every mood.

These drinks aren’t just about replacing alcohol—they’re redefining the entire ritual of unwinding. Whether it’s a happy hour, work event, or just a solo evening at home, Kin’s tonics are designed to elevate the moment and support how you want to feel.

Innovation with Intention

Of course, Kin’s success isn’t just rooted in function—it’s about formulation with purpose. The brand continues to incorporate buzzy new ingredients, but does so in a way that feels thoughtful, not gimmicky. “[Our beverages] are like a symphony, where things are layered. We never rely on any one ingredient as a holy grail,” says Batchelor. “I think it’s my Virgo nature that likes more nuance.”

That nuance comes through in how Kin develops its blends: Batchelor consults with a range of experts, including Chinese medicine practitioners, Western endocrinologists, and neuropharmacologists. “It’s fascinating to get the opinion of an endocrinologist, a traditional Chinese medicine doctor, and a neuropharmacologist, and see how all these people work together,” she says.

The Berberine Boost

Kin’s latest release, Luna Morada, is a great example of this holistic approach. Inspired by chicha morada, a classic Peruvian purple corn cocktail, the dreamy, nighttime-friendly tonic is formulated to support both metabolic health and spiritual uplift.

Luna Morada contains a clinical dose of Berberine—a compound often dubbed “nature’s Ozempic” for its links to improved glucose regulation and gut health—without the side effects associated with GLP-1 medications. “Everyone is on this GLP-1 craze right now, so we put a clinical dose of Berberine in there for metabolic health,” says Batchelor.

But in true Kin fashion, Luna Morada offers spiritual benefits as well. “We also put wormwood in there because it’s not only great for metabolic health but also promotes lucid dreaming,” she adds.

The Future of Functional Drinking

Kin Euphorics isn’t just creating substance-free drinks—it’s building a new kind of social ritual rooted in intentionality, wellness, and inner calm. In a culture where stress, overstimulation, and burnout are the standard, Batchelor sees Kin as a way to bring people back to balance. “There’s a lot of [functional, zero-proof beverage] choices for customers now, which I’m super stoked about,” she says. “I wanted to give people [who don’t want to drink alcohol] more agency, so they’re not stuck picking club soda or a mocktail with 22 grams of sugar.”

From the thoughtful ingredients to the emotional experience, each Kin tonic is far more than just a non-alcoholic beverage: it’s a choice for a different kind of night, a different kind of life—one that’s designed to leave you actually feeling better than before. Scroll through below to check out some of my favorite Kin Euphorics beverages.

High Rhode Non-Alcoholic Apertif Designed to inspire ‘social magic’ sans the substances, Kin Euphoric’s first beverage is still one of its best (in my highly biased opinion—I’ve been drinking this stuff since 2019). The lightly caffeinated mixer contains a blend of brain-supporting and mood-boosting ingredients, including Hodiola Rosea, 5-HTP, and GABA. This ‘cocktail’ of ingredients gives you a natural mood lift without making you drowsy. And yes, you really do feel the gentle boost. My favorite way to enjoy High Rhode is with a bit of lemon juice and sparkling water. It kind of tastes like an N/A negroni, but not as bitter. Shop At Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping Shop At Kin Euphorics $ 45

Luna Morada Metabolic Tonic This caffeine-free and berberine-powered ready-to-drink tonic gives your metabolism a major boost while combating bloating. I love popping a Luna Morada before a large meal because not only is it super tasty, but it also seems to aid digestion and prevent upset stomach. It’s also infused with liver-supporting ingredients (milk thistle and barberry extracts), so it gives you a gentle detox as well. Plus, the smoky-sweet flavor is downright delicious—I would drink this even if it offered zero benefits. Shop At Amazon $ 39 Free Shipping Shop At Kin Euphorics $ 39

Picklesecco Postbiotic Potion Another prime example of Kin’s affinity for harnessing buzzy ingredients and flavors and making them functional, Picklesecco Postbiotic Potion is the ultimate savory beverage for those looking to jump on the pickle cocktail bandwagon sans the spirits. The limited-edition ready-to-drink tonic is formulated to “garden your gut flora” while keeping bloat at bay. The mildly-fizzy potion has a bite to it without being overly sour, so even if you’re not a huge pickle fan, you should give this unique tonic a try. Shop At Amazon $ 39 Free Shipping Shop At Kin Euphorics $ 39

