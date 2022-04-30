Kindergarteners Hospitalized After Suspected Exposure to ‘Foreign Substance,’ School Official Says
MYSTERIOUS
Several kindergarteners in Michigan have been hospitalized after apparently ingesting some kind of “foreign substance” that made them ill, the school superintendent announced in a letter Saturday. MLive reports that the mystery unfolded Friday afternoon when over a dozen classmates at Edgerton Elementary School in Clio developed symptoms suggesting they may have been exposed to carbon monoxide. The class vacated the building and five children were taken to a nearby hospital. According to Fletcher Spears III, the superintendent, four students remained hospitalized through the evening in stable condition. As an investigation into the mysterious illnesses unfolded, the fire department concluded that carbon monoxide poisoning was not to blame, and authorities now suspect the kindergarteners may have ingested a “foreign substance.” Though the investigation is ongoing, Spears added that the school plans to reopen Monday since custodians have scrubbed the classroom. “Please keep all of the Edgerton students and staff in your thoughts and prayers, especially our little ones at [the hospital],” he said. “We wish them a full and speedy recovery.”