Kindergartners Accidentally Get Pre-Mixed Margaritas at Snack Time: Report
STARTING EARLY
Read it at FOX 2 Detroit
A Michigan kindergartner reportedly brought a bottle of premixed Jose Cuervo margaritas to school, and parents of other kids who drank from it have questions, Fox 2 Detroit reported. One mom of a student at Grand River Academy in Livonia said her daughter had four or five sips and “felt woozy, a little dizzy.” The girl who brought the booze to school supposedly handed out Dixie cups of hooch to her classmates at snack time. In a statement, the school said that while teachers “try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that’s simply not possible. It’s unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be easily mistaken for child-friendly drinks.”