These Kindle Devices Are Back Down to Black Friday Pricing
Again and again, the Kindle proves that it’s the best way to read a book (when you’re not actually holding a book). The updated Paperwhite is now waterproof and comes with 2x the storage and the basic Kindle ain’t so basic anymore with a built-in light. If you’ve been waffling about procuring one for you and your on-the-go reading habits, maybe this deal will convince you. Right now, both the all-new Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite are on sale. And if you want to keep your Kindle goin' strong, don't forget a case.
The all-new Kindle is down to $60 and comes with a built-in light so you can read no matter what, indoors or out. The glare-free display feels like you’re reading an actual book page. It comes with 4 GB of storage for all your books, newspapers, and audiobooks. Charge it fully once and it’ll last you a whole week.
Or upgrade to the Kindle Paperwhite while it’s on sale for $85. This prose powerhouse has 8GB of storage and the ability to connect via Bluetooth to headphones so you can listen to Audible right through your device. Oh, and did we mention it’s waterproof? Bring it to the beach or in the bath with no hesitation. It’s really the best way to read no matter your location.
