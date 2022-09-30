CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    PARTNER UPDATE

    Treat Your Pets to Luxurious Comfort with This Spacious, Modern, and Collapsible Crate

    Pet Paw-lace

    Ad by KindTail

    KindTail

    Whether you're training a new pet or looking for a dedicated space for your furry friend to rest their head, KindTail’s collapsible pet crates are paws down, an amazing option. Made out of toxin-free materials, these pet crates are beautifully designed nesting spaces for your fur babies. The crate comes in four colors, has no sharp edges, is lightweight, and can be collapsed for convenient storage.

    PAWD Collapsible Pet Crate (Small)

    Buy at KindTail$139

    Free Shipping

    PAWD Collapsible Pet Crate (Medium)

    Buy at KindTail$179

    Free Shipping

    This cozy, deep-dish bed ensures comfy naps for your cat or dog. It's made out of an ultra-soft sherpa fabric that’s machine washable. But the best part is that this bed fits perfectly inside one of KindTail’s pet crates.

    PAWD Lounger (Small)

    Buy at KindTail$64

    KindTail’s bowls are ready to hit the road. The two bowls can be nestled into one bowl that has a convenient carrying handle. Plus, each bowl has a non-skid silicone base to ensure it stays where you put it.

    Kind Bowls

    Buy at KindTail$39

    If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.