King Charles, 77, to Open Up About Private Cancer Battle
King Charles is set to deliver a televised statement about his personal battle with cancer. Charles, 77, recorded a message that will air on Channel 4 on Friday night as part of the network’s Stand Up To Cancer 2025 campaign, according to The Royalist. Buckingham Palace did not specify the contents of his message, though officials said Charles will reflect on his journey to recovery and highlight the importance of early screening. The king was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February last year after he underwent a routine prostate check. He has since undergone a weekly treatment, but still keeps a busy schedule that has included five state visits so far this year. Charles has taken up cancer awareness as one of his biggest advocacies. In April, he acknowledged in a message that each diagnosis or case can be “a daunting and at times frightening experience” for those affected and their loved ones. “But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity,” he said.