King Charles Advertises Palace Housekeeping Job at Below Minimum Wage

The British royal family advertised a housekeeping job for less than minimum wage before bumping the pay listed to just above the legal threshold, according to reports.

The royal household is currently seeking a housekeeping assistant at Windsor Castle, King Charles III’s royal residence in Berkshire about 25 miles west of London.

But U.K. lifestyle news site Need to Know noted the salary initially listed for the job was just £22,000 ($28,680). At forty hours a week, that breaks down to an hourly rate of £10.54, below the U.K.’s £11.44 minimum wage for adults aged over 21.

“The salary originally listed was an error which has since been amended,” a source told the publication. The salary is now advertised as £24,188 ($31,500) per annum.

The job—described as the “perfect place to start your hospitality career”—calls for candidates to “upkeep, clean and care for a wide range of interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best.” An ideal worker should “take pride in your work and aim for the highest standards of service and care” when tending to the residence of the king, whose private fortune is estimated to be £1.8 billion ($2.3 billion).

Buckingham Palace declined to comment to Need to Know and the Daily Mail.