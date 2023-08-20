King Charles and Prince Harry Set for ‘Talks’—Likely Without Meghan Markle
TRUCE?
King Charles and Prince Harry are reportedly planning to meet for “talks” in London next month. A source told OK! magazine, as reported by the Mail: “King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September which ties in with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Dusseldorf. The king has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20 so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak.”
Charles, the source said, was understood to be upset by Harry writing in his memoir Spare that his wife Queen Camilla “had sacrificed” Harry “on her personal PR altar.” In a TV interview, Harry added that Camilla was “dangerous” and was prepared to leave “bodies in the street” in her quest to be queen. “If the talks take place, the King will make it very clear that there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward,” the source told OK! Although Meghan Markle is expected to accompany Harry to the Invictus Games, the source told OK! it was “highly unlikely” that she would participate in the talks.