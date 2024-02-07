Charles, Camilla ‘Coping Magnificently’ After Cancer Diagnosis: Source
TREATMENT
Both King Charles and Queen Camilla are “coping magnificently” at the royals’ Norfolk home, Sandringham, in the wake of his cancer diagnosis and beginning of treatment, a source told The Times of London. The source told the paper that the meeting between Charles and son Prince Harry, who had flown from California to London to see his father, lasted a little over 30 minutes as the king was tired from a procedure the previous day. The source added: “If you didn’t know what was the matter, you wouldn’t have any idea that he had any condition at all.” After the meeting Charles and Camilla flew from Buckingham Palace to Sandringham. Sources close to Prince William told the paper he “had made it clear” that he would not be meeting his brother; the two have reportedly not spoken to each other in over a year. The source said: “There is no plan, nothing in the diary.”