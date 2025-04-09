King Charles and Queen Camilla Make Surprise Visit to Pope Francis

The actors behind The White Lotus’ Ratliff siblings are looking to the future after their turns on the massively successful third season of the HBO drama, and there are a few things that are changed forever. Speaking to the LA Times for a profile about what they expect post-Lotus, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, and Patrick Schwarzenegger said they had a great experience on the show and formed lifelong friendships—but they’d still classify the future of their acting careers as “screwed.” The young actors joked that their roles on the hit series may be as good as it gets career-wise. “What’s better than The White Lotus?” Hook told the publication. “People keep telling me, ‘Oh, so many opportunities to come.’ I’m like, ‘Nah, dog. This was the opportunity.” There’s a bright side, however. “The three of us, we are siblings for life now,” Hook also said. “We couldn’t get rid of each other even if we tried.”
