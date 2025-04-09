King Charles and Queen Camilla Make Surprise Visit to Pope Francis

Cheat Sheet
1
‘White Lotus’ Siblings: ‘We’re Screwed’ After Being on Show
RATLIFFS 4 LIFE
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 04.09.25 3:19PM EDT 
Sarah Catherine Hook, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The actors behind The White Lotus’ Ratliff siblings are looking to the future after their turns on the massively successful third season of the HBO drama, and there are a few things that are changed forever. Speaking to the LA Times for a profile about what they expect post-Lotus, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, and Patrick Schwarzenegger said they had a great experience on the show and formed lifelong friendships—but they’d still classify the future of their acting careers as “screwed.” The young actors joked that their roles on the hit series may be as good as it gets career-wise. “What’s better than The White Lotus?” Hook told the publication. “People keep telling me, ‘Oh, so many opportunities to come.’ I’m like, ‘Nah, dog. This was the opportunity.” There’s a bright side, however. “The three of us, we are siblings for life now,” Hook also said. “We couldn’t get rid of each other even if we tried.”

Read it at LA Times

2
American Airlines Flight Forced to U-Turn After Passenger Melts Down Over Wrong Meal
IN-FLIGHT FIGHT
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.09.25 12:22PM EDT 
An American Airlines Airbus at the San Diego International Airport in San Diego, California.
An American Airlines Airbus at the San Diego International Airport in San Diego, California. Kevin Carter/Getty Images

An American Airlines flight was forced to turn around mid-way through its journey after a passenger began causing a disturbance over a wrong meal. Passengers on a flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Milan on Monday said that a man began causing a commotion four hours into the flight, launching himself at an air stewardess and attempting to force his way into the pilot’s cabin. “Apparently, the whole thing started because of a meal choice they didn’t get. I guess they asked for it ahead of time,” Krystie Tomlinson, a passenger on the flight, said. Tomlinson said that the passenger also wanted to sit in the exit row but was denied since he had a baby with him, and “those two things are what pushed the person over the edge.” Passenger Michael Scigliano recalled that passengers were only being told there were technical issues on the plane, “which is even scarier.” As the flight made its way back to New York, he said that “we’ve got this crazy man” in the back of a full plane “unprotected, unrestrained,” with no air marshal on board. The flight left New York at around 7 p.m. and landed back in JFK International Airport at 3 a.m., the delay lasting around the same length as the approximately eight-hour journey from New York to Milan. Scigliano said that once back on solid ground, the airline “offered us nothing.” Tomlinson added: “I asked to use the American Airlines lounge to breastfeed and change. They said you can go in if you pay $79.” After spending the night at the airport, passengers were able to take off on a new flight Tuesday, 16 hours after their original departure time. Aviation trial attorney Robert Clifford said that “we don’t know all the things that the pilot knows,” and his decision to turn back was probably what he thought was “best.” A police source told CBS News that the man was released with no charges. More than 1,800 unruly passenger incidents were recorded in 2024, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Read it at CBS News

Shop with Scouted

Apothékary’s New Tinctures Boost Metabolism & Curb Cravings
FEEL THE BURN
Scouted Staff
Updated 02.28.25 2:35PM EST 
Published 02.20.25 4:05PM EST 
Apothekary metabolic-duo
Apothekary.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The rise of GLP-1 medications has prompted the supplement industry to follow suit, offering natural formulas that may help boost metabolism, combat cravings, support fitness recovery, and reduce fatigue. There are a slew of capsules, powders, and other metabolic health formulas on the market right now, but our current favorite is Apothékary’s Metabolic Tinctures.

Apothékary Metabolic Duo
See At Apothékary

The Metabolic Duo combines two powerful formulas: Blue Burn for metabolism support and Sugar Kick for blood sugar balance. Blue Burn is designed to boost energy, jumpstart metabolism, and speed up recovery post-workout, thanks to a blend of adaptogenic herbs and metabolism-boosting botanicals. Sugar Kick, on the other hand, features a potent mix of ancient herbs known for helping regulate blood sugar, keeping sugar crashes and that 3 p.m. slump at bay.

3

King Charles and Queen Camilla Make Surprise Visit to Pope Francis

TAKING VISITORS
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.09.25 4:56PM EDT 
King Charles (then Prince of Wales) shakes hands with Pope Francis during the canonization of Cardinal Newman at St. Peter's Square in 2019 in Vatican City, Vatican.
King Charles (then Prince of Wales) shakes hands with Pope Francis during the canonization of Cardinal Newman at St. Peter's Square in 2019 in Vatican City, Vatican. Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla made an unexpected visit to Pope Francis during a state visit to Italy Wednesday. Buckingham Palace said that the royal couple “were delighted the pope was well enough to host them—and to have had the opportunity to share their best wishes in person.” Two weeks ago, Buckingham Palace said that the king and queen’s visit to the Vatican had to be postponed due to the pope’s health. According to a source, Charles and Camilla expressed their “hopes and prayers that Pope Francis’ health will enable the visit to go ahead.” Ultimately, a surprise visit was able to be arranged, the Holy See press office confirming in a statement that the pope met the royals privately Wednesday afternoon. “In the course of the meeting, the Pope expressed his best wishes to Their Majesties on the occasion of their wedding anniversary and reciprocated His Majesty’s wishes for a speedy recovery of his health,” it read. The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary Wednesday. Pope Francis was admitted to a hospital in February for bronchitis, which quickly turned into double pneumonia. He was discharged March 23 and made a surprise appearance Sunday at a mass dedicated to the sick and health workers. Charles also recently suffered a health scare of his own, having been hospitalized March 28 due to side effects from his cancer treatment. Charles had previously met Pope Francis in 2017 and 2019, before becoming king. The king and queen’s state visit in Italy will come to a close April 10.

Read it at Reuters

4
‘Melrose Place’ Star Reveals What She Did After Leaving Prison
PRIORITIES
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.09.25 2:42PM EDT 
Published 04.09.25 2:41PM EDT 
Amy Locane at the Premiere of 'Sugartown', Laemmle's Music Hall, Beverly Hills.
Amy Locane at the Premiere of 'Sugartown', Laemmle's Music Hall, Beverly Hills. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Amy Locane opened up about life after prison and the first thing she did when she got out in a rare interview with US Weekly. The Melrose Place star spoke about her second stint in prison about four months after her release. The 53-year-old served a combined six-and-a-half years in prison for a DWI car crash in 2020 that killed a 60-year-old woman and severely injured the woman’s husband. She was convicted of second-degree vehicular homicide and assault by automobile, first incarcerated from 2013 to 2015, and then locked up again from 2020 to 2024 when it was determined that her initial sentence was too lenient. The actress shared that the first thing she did when her mother picked her up from prison in December 2024 was grab coffee. “My mom picked me up, and we went to Dunkin’ Donuts,” she recalled. “When you’re inside, you are so deprived. To have coffee with a real creamer is a huge treat.” The pair also went grocery shopping after her release. Reflecting on her life now after prison, she admitted: “It feels very raw to be back in society. I’m looking at the world with fresh eyes.” Locane served her time at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women located in Union Township, New Jersey. In addition to playing Sandy Louise Harling on the first season of Melrose Place in 1992, Locane also had supporting roles in the films Cry-Baby, School Ties, and Airheads.

Read it at US Weekly

Shop with Scouted

Score 60% Off GreenPan’s Non-Toxic Cookware for Earth Month
KITCHEN DETOX
Davon Singh
Updated 04.07.25 5:26PM EDT 
Published 04.07.25 2:09PM EDT 
A collection of GreenPan's eco friendly cookware on a kitchen counter. There are three frying pans hanging on the wall and four saucepans on the counter. Next the pans are yellow peppers, cherry tomatoes, and parsley.
GreenPan

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Nonstick cookware is notorious for being laden with coatings containing chemicals like Teflon and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid). These ”forever chemicals” can leach into your food while you cook and have been linked to a range of health problems. GreenPan, on the other hand, has been making non-toxic nonstick cookware since 2007. Instead of the chemicals above, GreenPan’s cookware is made with a durable and scratch-resistant ceramic coating. For the third year in a row, GreenPan has partnered with EARTHDAY.ORG to celebrate Earth Month. Together, these two companies will plant a tree for every GreenPan order placed in April. To date, GreenPan has planted over 20,000 trees that protect coastal regions from flooding and provide vital habitats for native wildlife.

Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick Frypan Set
See At GreenPan

Best of all? From April 17 through April 22, GreenPan’s cookware will be up to 60 percent off. Aside from its eco-friendly and non-toxic cookware, GreenPan’s lineup also features a unique base that evenly delivers heat across the pan. The brand’s products perform just as well as traditional non-stick cookware. Plus, they’re compatible with all stovetops, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 600˚F. Investing in new chemical-free cookware is a great way to celebrate Earth Month—especially when you can score some new items for up to 60 percent off.

5
Viral Post Shows Trump’s Dramatic Mar-a-Lago Makeover of the Oval Office
GOLDEN AGE
Janna Brancolini
Published 04.09.25 9:38AM EDT 
President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025, along with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A viral post offering a side-by-side comparison of the Oval Office under President Donald Trump versus former President Joe Biden has thrown Trump’s obsession with gold accents into sharp focus. AP reporter Michelle Price posted a photo to the social media platform X of Biden’s relatively sober Oval Office: five presidential portraits around the marble fireplace, simple frames, greenery on the mantle, tasteful white crown molding on the ceiling, a bare patch of wall to provide balance. By contrast, a photo from Trump’s meeting Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reveals a maximalist aesthetic that critics quickly dubbed “Russian oligarch style." Gold accents have been added to the fireplace, crown molding and walls, which are stuffed with paintings—most of them new—held in intricately carved frames. Trump also brought in gaudy end tables with gold eagle stands, six golden cups and trophies lining the mantle, and new lamps and coffee tables with gold accents. “Tacky as hell,” one social media user commented. “It looks cheap honestly.” Another wrote, “Russian oligarch décor 101.” On the plus side, a bust of Martin Luther King Jr., which Biden had also displayed, remained mercifully devoid of gold leaf.

6
‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Barry Williams Spills Details About Relationship with Maureen McCormick
OH BROTHER!
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.09.25 1:38PM EDT 
Published 04.09.25 1:37PM EDT 
Barry Williams and Maureen McCormick during 5th Annual TV Land Awards - Arrivals at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, CA, United States.
Barry Williams and Maureen McCormick during 5th Annual TV Land Awards - Arrivals at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, CA, United States. J.Sciulli/WireImage

The Brady Bunch star Barry Williams divulged details about his “on-again, off-again” relationship with co-star Maureen McCormick on Tuesday’s re-run episode of Christopher Knight’s The Real Brady Bros podcast. The hosts recalled the 1973 “The Subject Was Noses,” episode in which McCormick’s character Marcia had her nose broken after being hit by a football thrown by Peter, played by Knight, leading a jock to cancel a date with her. Knight, 67, told Williams, 70, that he had observed a closeness between the two when they filmed the episode, “You two were looking a little bit close, a little bit less like brother and sister and more like…” Knight said. He explained that Williams, who played Greg, seemed “longing kind of wide-eyed” and McCormick “as looking dreamy” at the time. “You guys you were going through a good week, I would say,” he added. Williams explained, “It was sort of like on-again, off-again with Maureen and I throughout the years. There was always a little dance being played that was broken up by hiatus.” The actor added: “When she was pretending to have to be affectionate with other guys and going out on dates and stuff, I liked to just stay out of the way and let her do her job and focus on and concentrate until, you know, until an episode that called for us to be sitting next to one another.” That said, Williams admitted to purposely coming to the set anytime McCormick filmed a romantic scene with someone else.

Read it at Podcast

7
The Early Signs These Democrats Are Running For President in 2028
POWER PLAYS
Chris Cillizza
Published 04.09.25 10:06AM EDT 
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden clap as other candidates take the stage ahead of the second round of the second Democratic primary debate during the 2020 presidential campaign season on July 31, 2019.
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden clap as other candidates take the stage ahead of the second round of the second Democratic primary debate during the 2020 presidential campaign season on July 31, 2019. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The 2028 presidential election is 1,308 days from now. Which is a long time, but here’s the thing: Democratic candidates who are interested in running for president in 2028 are already making moves to jockey for position in the early stages of the race. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is hosting a podcast in which he talks to people with whom he disagrees, while Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer came to DC last week to deliver an address on bipartisanship and the lessons she’s learned governing a swing state. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has ruled out running for the Senate in Michigan in 2026 even while noting—wink, wink, nudge, nudge—that he isn’t done with politics, and former Vice President Kamala Harris re-emerged from a self-imposed political silence last week to blast President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. But how are these likely-candidates faring in a field that will certainly grow more crowded over time? It’s never too soon to rank their prospects. Click through to see the current standings—with some wildcards in the mix, of course.

Want more ball and strike calling—no matter what uniform the batter at the plate is wearing? Check out Chris Cillizza’s Substack and YouTube channel.

8
‘White Lotus’ Star Opens Up About Feeling Too ‘Ugly’ for HBO
BRUTAL
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 04.09.25 12:03PM EDT 
Aimee Lou Wood
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood revealed that she felt “ugly,” when she found out the show’s creator had to “fight” to cast her in the show. Wood, who played Chelsea in the series opposite Walton Goggins’ Rick, opened up about her experience in a recent interview with British GQ. “Someone told me how much Mike [White] had fought for me,” she told the magazine. “They said, ‘It had to be you, no matter what HBO said.’ It was honestly from the nicest place, but my little head goes: ‘HBO didn’t want me. And I know why HBO didn’t want me, it’s because I’m ugly. Mike had to say ‘Please let me have the ugly girl!’ That was the thing that was in my head.” When the conversation around the show turned to Wood’s gap teeth following the season premiere, the actress said, “It makes me a bit sad because I’m not getting to talk about my work. They think it’s nice because they’re not criticizing.” Wood previously told Buzzfeed that she initially talked herself out of auditioning for the show before she overcame her doubts. She also told the site that White’s “genius lies in his intuition with casting,” so it seems she agrees he made the right choice.

Read it at GQ

Shop with Scouted

These Sleek and Durable Umbrellas Will Survive—and Stand Out—in Any Forecast
RAIN CHECK
Scouted Staff
Published 04.09.25 5:36PM EDT 
Man holding SHED RAIN umbrella and smiling while leaning on a rock
SHED RAIN

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sometimes it snows in April—but more often, it rains. As spring storms ramp up, now’s the perfect time to grab an umbrella that can actually handle the season’s unpredictable weather. Look no further: SHED RAIN (literally) has you covered.

For over 75 years, SHED RAIN has been perfecting the art of weather accessories. Combining innovative technology, premium craftsmanship, and sleek design, the brand makes umbrellas that are built to hold up and stand out. Whether you’re preparing for high winds, dodging unexpected downpours, or simply looking for a more stylish way to stay dry, these umbrellas are worth exploring.

The brand’s flagship Vortex collection sets a new standard for wind resistance, with a reinforced frame, vented canopy, and ergonomic grip, all designed to withstand winds over 75 mph. (They’re literally tested in a wind tunnel, so you can rest assured they’re the real deal!)

Vortex Vent Pro 62" Arc Umbrella
Shop At SHED RAIN$80

If you’re often on the go, SHED RAIN’s Stratus collection is just what you need. This sleek, compact travel umbrella includes an auto-open/close mechanism, ultra-lightweight materials, and a refined design that looks and feels luxurious.

Stratus Collection—Dualmatic 44" Arc Compact Umbrella
Collection includes other sizes, colors, and designs.
Shop At SHED RAIN$120

These chic, transparent Bubble umbrellas offer full visibility while still keeping you dry in style. You’ll see the storm coming—and everyone will see you weathering it.

Waves of Capri Bubble Umbrella (in collaboration with Trina Turk)
Collection includes other sizes, colors, and designs.
Shop At SHED RAIN$50

Already feel equipped for the rain? SHED RAIN also offers golf and beach umbrellas, so you can enjoy the shade wherever you are.

9
Angelica Huston Reveals Secret Cancer Battle
HEALTH ISSUE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.09.25 10:10AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Anjelica Huston attends the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the launch of Sofia Coppola Archive: 1999-2023 at Chateau Marmont on September 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Anjelica Huston attends the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the launch of Sofia Coppola Archive: 1999-2023 at Chateau Marmont on September 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Hollywood legend, Anjelica Huston, opened up about her battle with cancer for the first time in an interview with People. The actress revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer right after the release of her movie John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum in 2019. “That was a very serious moment for me. I managed to survive it, and I’m proud of myself,” she told People. “It’s not something that came lightly,” she said of her diagnosis, which she still wants to keep private. “It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn’t do, of places I shouldn’t go. One of those places was taking life too seriously. So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things.” After hitting the four-year-mark, the 73-year-old claims that she feels like she is “in the clear.” She told the outlet that she is proud of herself and acknowledges how lucky she’s been to have “wonderful” doctors. To celebrate when she finally found out that she was cancer free four years ago, Huston “just walked in my garden and smelled the roses and thought how clever I was.”

Read it at People

10
Queen Camilla Marks 20th Anniversary in Rome With Special Outfit
STILL FITS
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 04.09.25 12:09PM EDT 
Queen Camilla leave Palazzo Montecitorio after attending a joint session at the Italian Parliament
Queen Camilla leave Palazzo Montecitorio after attending a joint session at the Italian Parliament FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

Marking her 20th wedding anniversary, Queen Camilla made a fashion statement in Rome Wednesday by wearing her original 2005 wedding outfit. The white Anna Valentine design was first seen when she married then-Prince Charles in a civil ceremony in Windsor. Reports said the understated silk dress has been subtly reworked, with new embroidery by Beth Somerville, a graduate of Charles’ King’s Foundation. The couple are celebrating their milestone anniversary during a state visit to Italy, where King Charles made history as the first British monarch to address both houses of Parliament. The Queen watched from the gallery as he delivered his speech. Later, the couple were due to attend a state banquet celebrating U.K.-Italy relations, where their anniversary will no doubt be toasted.

Read it at The Telegraph

