Charles and Camilla Mark Second Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s Death
MUCH MISSED
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended church Sunday for prayers in memory of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, on the second anniversary of the death of the longest-serving British monarch in history. The pair visited Crathie Kirk, a small church near Balmoral in Scotland that was a favorite of the late queen. The king, who was chauffeured to the service in a maroon, state-owned Bentley, wore a pink flower in his lapel. “It was a privilege to preach to the congregation of Crathie Kirk, which included King Charles III and members of the royal family,” the Rt Rev Dr Shaw Paterson, who led the service, told The Telegraph. “Like his late mother, His Majesty is very well known and liked in this community and is very much part of it.” U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer was among the officials who paid tribute to Elizabeth II Sunday, writing in a statement, “The late Queen’s dedication to the UK and Commonwealth taught us that whatever challenges our country faces, the value of service always endures.”