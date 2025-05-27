King Charles Arrives in Canada for Ultimate Trump Snub

King Charles just showed President Donald Trump how to deal with Canada.

Charles and Queen Camilla landed in Canada on Monday for a momentous two-day trip in the face of Trump‘s repeated assertions that the U.S. would one day annex its North American neighbor as its 51st state.

The royal couple flew to Canada at the invitation of Prime Minister Mark Carney, who won the polls in April after pitching himself as the best man to take on Trump‘s annexation threats and sprawling trade war. The king is Canada’s head of state, a largely symbolic role within the constitutional monarchy.

Grateful to have an audience with His Majesty King Charles III this afternoon.



Tomorrow, His Majesty will deliver the Speech from the Throne, nearly 70 years after Canada’s Sovereign first opened Parliament. It is an historic honour that matches the weight of our times. pic.twitter.com/ER5d1fXMda — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) May 26, 2025

“The Royal Visit is a reminder of the bond between Canada and the Crown—one forged over generations, shaped by shared histories, and grounded in common values,” Carney said in a statement.

The visit marks Charles’ first trip to Canada since becoming king in 2022. More than 1,000 Canadian citizens greeted the royal couple at Ottawa’s Lansdowne Park, where Charles kicked things off by dropping a ceremonial puck at a street hockey game.

At Rideau Hall, the official residence of the monarchs in Canada, the king and queen planted a blue beech tree to honor their visit. More than 150 commemorative trees decorate the grounds, including four planted by Charles when he was Prince of Wales and five by Queen Elizabeth II.

In the grounds of Rideau Hall, the official residence of the Governor General of Canada, Their Majesties have planted a Blue-Beech tree to recognise their visit.



There are over 150 commemorative trees in the grounds of the residence including four trees which were planted by The… pic.twitter.com/VjpX5lAVDM — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 26, 2025

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that as Charles dug into the soil, lookers-on burst into song, delivering renditions of “God Save the King” and “O Canada,” the national anthems of the United Kingdom and Canada, respectively.

King Charles is expected to deliver a speech in the Senate chamber on Tuesday outlining the government‘s plans for the economy, public safety, and relations with the U.S. under Trump.

“This historic honor matches the weight of our times,” Carney said of the royal visit. “It speaks to our enduring tradition and friendship, to the vitality of our constitutional monarchy and our distinct identity, and to the historic ties that crises only fortify.”

🇨🇦 At Rideau Hall, The King and Queen met the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney and his wife Diana Fox Carney.



🇨🇦 À Rideau Hall, le Roi et la Reine ont rencontré le premier ministre du Canada, Mark Carney, et son épouse, Diana Fox Carney. pic.twitter.com/PI7wwl5ROx — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 26, 2025

Carney met Trump at the White House earlier this month for a meeting that the U.S. president took as an opportunity to reiterate his desire for annexation.

A March poll found that a staggering 85 percent of Canadians across all regions, political parties, and age groups strongly rejected Trump‘s “51st state” overtures.

“As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale,” Carney told Trump. “We’re sitting in one right now... And having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign the last several months, it’s not for sale, it won’t be for sale, ever. But the opportunity is in the partnership and what we can build together.”