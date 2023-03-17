King Charles Asks Changing of the Guard Troops to Quiet Down
SHUSH!
King Charles has reportedly asked that the daily Changing of the Guard be conducted more quietly. Household guards have been told, the Sun reports, that “some volume control would be very much appreciated by those inside.” King Charles is said to have “remarked” that the noise was distracting him from State business within Clarence House, his and Queen Camilla’s home within St James’ Palace, where a detachment of the Old Guard gathers before marching to Buckingham Palace.
A leaked memo from Charles’ equerry’s office stated: “His Majesty remarked the other day how loud the outgoing sentries were at St James’ Palace in the morning. Full marks for vigor and volume, but please could you pass down to those on guard that Clarence House is a residence and so some volume control would be very much appreciated by those inside!” An army officer then reportedly told the guard commanders: “Please could you pass onto your troops that when posting sentries first thing in the morning at St James’ Palace that they should do so at a slightly lower volume.”
Charles and Camilla have not yet moved full-time to Buckingham Palace, where the main part of the Changing of the Guard ceremony takes place.