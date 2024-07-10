King Charles Begs England’s Soccer Team to Ease Up on the Drama

King Charles III sent a humorous message of congratulation to England’s soccer team after they went through to the final of the European championships Wednesday night thanks to a brilliant, last-minute goal.

It was the third time in the tournament that England snatcheded victory from the jaws of defeat.

In his message to the team and their coach, the king said: “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship—and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday’s match.

“If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!

“Good luck, England.” He signed the message “Charles R” for “Charles Rex.”

England beat the Netherlands 2-1, with the final goal being scored in the 91st minute by a player who had been substituted in as the game drew to a close.

Soccer matches officially last 90 minutes, but, rather than stopping the clock during play, referees add so-called “stoppage time” to account for time lost while the game is taking place.

England now faces Spain in the final on Sunday.