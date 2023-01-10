King Charles Carried ‘Pitiful’ Teddy Bear Everywhere, Says Harry in ‘Spare’
BOSOM BUDDIES
King Charles carried a “pitiful” teddy bear every where he went, Prince Harry claims in one of the latest revelations to come out of his new book, Spare. The teddy bear is understood to be a relic from his traumatic boarding school days at Gordonstoun, where he was bullied relentlessly. “Teddy went everywhere with Pa,” Harry said. “It was a pitiful object, with broken arms and dangly threads, holes patched up here and there. It looked, I imagined, like Pa might have after the bullies had finished with him.” Harry described the bear “expressed eloquently, better than Pa ever could, the essential loneliness of his childhood.” It was their sadness over their father’s connection to his teddy bear that Harry and brother William welcomed Camilla into the family as boys, he said. Their one condition? “Just don’t marry her.” It is unknown if King Charles still carries the bear. Harry also said Charles never spoke to him about Major James Hewitt, who was rumored to be Harry’s father with Princess Diana during an affair. Contrary to many profiles and biographies which say they had a heart-to-heart about the rumor, Harry said the rumors were patently false.