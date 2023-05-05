Celebrate King Charles’ Coronation With These Royal-Inspired Buys

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Our bet is that no matter what celebratory event you tune into this Saturday, chances are you’re still going to hear all about the globally televised Coronation, which has been in the works since Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last year. And though tidbits of news and sparing details about the day have been released, there’s still so much to be revealed about the royal event.

On a day full of pageantry, pomp, ceremony, tradition, and celebration, viewers across the world will watch the 74-year-old King and 75-year-old Queen officially be crowned in front of a crowd at Westminster Abbey in London. Even though Americans are an ocean away from this rare event doesn’t mean we can’t join in on the celebration, and we’re not just talking about watching it on television or skimming through 30-second clips on social media.

Like every major Royal Family event, such as weddings and births, there will be trinkets, goods, and provisions galore that consumers can snatch up to celebrate the Coronation long after it’s over. Whether you want to commemorate King Charles III’s crowning with an excellent morning cup of tea or just participate in the gossip about the royal family, you can keep this long-anticipated coronation day alive far beyond this weekend with these regal buys.

Harney & Sons Coronation Tea While there are a collection of coronation teas out there, there’s no need to splurge so much to capture the spirit of this weekend’s events. You can’t go wrong with a simple, $16 collection of delicious English teas, each complete with a British-inspired tin, including Big Ben, a vibrant red phone booth, and a double-decker bus. Buy At Harney & Sons $ 16 Buy At Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

King Charles (Little People, BIG DREAMS) The Little People, Big Dreams series highlights over 100 influential figures throughout time and history, including the late Queen Elizabeth II, so it’s no surprise the beloved series recently released a title solely dedicated to King Charles III. Adults and children alike will appreciate learning how this monarch went from a young, timid boy to a confident king. Buy At Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Elgate King Charles III Coronation Lippy Cup & Saucer Set If there’s one thing we can appreciate about the British, it’s their great love and respect for tea. You can celebrate the Coronation in true British fashion with this beautiful and affordable tea and saucer set, which features King Charles III’s portrait and accents and flourishes of sapphire and gold. Buy At Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick No judgment if commemorative tea cups and tea towels aren’t your thing. Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury has long been a favorite of the Royals, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. Though all of her products are stellar, one thing you’ll often catch the Royal Family rocking is Tilbury’s famous lipsticks, including shades like Very Victoria. Tilbury even named a lipstick in honor of Kate Middleton, a tea rose shade appropriately called The Duchess. Buy At Sephora $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Her Majesty: A Photographic History It’s hard not to think about the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II as her son prepares to be officially crowned. For those who admired the long-standing, historic British monarch, there is no better book to own than Her Majesty: A Photographic History. The well-rated book, which features pictures of the Queen from 1926 and almost right up to her passing, is a coffee table-centric piece that you and your guests will be thumbing through countless times. Buy At Amazon $ 44 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Barbour Waxed Jacket One thing the Royal Family loves is a good Barbour jacket. Many members of this mega-famous brood, including King Charles III, sport pieces from this British luxury brand. A staple piece you’ll see numerous members of the family rock is Barbour’s signature waxed jacket. The jacket, which comes in several men’s and women’s styles, is a garment you can take out on the town or even for an early-morning duck hunt. It’s a classic, timeless investment piece. Buy At Nordstrom $ 395 Free Shipping | Free Returns

King Charles III Coronation Peg Doll For those who love quirky, unique collectibles, look no further than these rather adorable King Charles III and Queen Camilla peg dolls. The hand-painted, palm-sized wooden dolls carry an impressive likeness to the British monarchs, with charming details like royal sashes, medals, bejeweled crowns, and even rosy cheeks. Buy At Etsy $ 23

