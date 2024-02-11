Charles Gives ‘Heartfelt Thanks’ to Public for Support Over Cancer Diagnosis
‘GREATEST COMFORT’
King Charles has released a thank-you message to those who sent messages of support over his cancer diagnosis, in his first personal statement about his illness. Charles is presently with Queen Camilla at Sandringham in Norfolk, prior to receiving more treatment in London set for early this week. “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” read the statement released by Charles on Saturday. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement. It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”