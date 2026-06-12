King Charles Has Perfect Response After Protocol Breach

King Charles laughed after a woman accidentally called him “darling” instead of “Your Majesty” during a visit to Grimsby on Thursday. The 77-year-old monarch was meeting community groups at Grimsby Town Football Club’s Blundell Park when ticket office manager Francine Orr made the unexpected greeting. Despite receiving instructions on royal protocol beforehand, Orr said nerves took over when she came face-to-face with the king. “Alright darling,” she said before immediately realizing her mistake and apologizing. Rather than correcting her, Charles appeared amused by the mix-up. According to Orr, he laughed and replied, “That’s OK. I like being called darling.” Orr later described Charles as “so down to earth” and a “lovely man,” adding that she was relieved by his warm reaction. The king also visited the Horizon Youth Zone and the CARE Hub, where he spoke with young people, volunteers, and residents. The visit was part of a day-long tour highlighting local organizations that provide support, services, and opportunities for communities across Grimsby and Cleethorpes.