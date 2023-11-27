King Charles ‘Horrified’ by How Skin Color ‘Concerns’ Affected Meghan, Omid Scobie Says

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Prince Charles, as he was then known, was “horrified” that Meghan Markle felt her unborn child was the subject of conversations between two so-called “royal racists,” Omid Scobie has said in an interview snippet aired on ABC’s Good Morning America Monday.

In what promises to be one of the most sensational claims in Scobie’s forthcoming book, Endgame, to be published tomorrow, the journalist claims that there were in fact two people in the royal household who commented on her baby’s likely skin color.

The revelation will breathe new life into the startling allegation that was first made in Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview. Meghan said that “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born” were raised with Harry when she was pregnant. The comments launched a long-running guessing game which has seen almost every member of the royal family at some point rumored to be the so-called “royal racist.” Now, there allegedly seems to be two, rather than one.

In the GMA clip shown today, which is part of a longer Nightline interview to be screened Tuesday, Scobie was asked whether he knew the identities of the two people who made the comments about Archie’s skin colour.

“I do know who made the comments about Archie’s skin color. The names were mentioned in letters between Meghan and Charles that were exchanged sometime after the Oprah interview. We know from sources that Charles was horrified that that’s how Meghan felt... He wanted to, sort of as a representative of his family, have that conversation with her, and that’s why, I personally think, that they have been able to move forward with some kind of line of communication afterwards, though they may not see eye to eye on it.”

Scobie says he cannot state the identities of the two individuals for legal reasons.

Scobie also reiterated inflammatory claims about William leaking stories about Harry that William’s friends had pushed back against earlier on Monday.

Scobie said: “He’s sharing private information about his brother that ended up on the front page of a newspaper not long after. These things have caused irreparable damage in the relations between each other.”

Scobie added that Harry is in contact with his father but not his brother.