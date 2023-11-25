Meghan Markle: Two Royal Household Members Had ‘Concerns’ Over Archie’s Skin Color
WHO SAID IT?
Meghan Markle claims there were two people in the royal household who had “concerns” over the skin color of her and Prince Harry’s then-unborn first child, Archie—one a member of the royal family, and the other either a member of the family, or member of the extended royal household. Their names and references to “conversations” were written by Meghan in private letters to King Charles in 2021 after the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Sun reports. The royal family member who talked about “how dark his (Archie’s) skin might be when he’s born” was mentioned in the couple’s interview with Winfrey. The second person has been revealed in Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame, set to be published Tuesday. Meghan also reportedly argued that “unconscious bias and ignorance” inside the royal household needed to be addressed. Scobie says he knows the names of the two people, but “laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were.” After the Winfrey interview, the late queen issued a statement saying, “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.” In addition, Prince William said, “We’re very much not a racist family.”