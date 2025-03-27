King Charles Hospitalized Amid Cancer Battle

There were new fears for King Charles’ health Thursday, after the king was briefly hospitalized after suffering “temporary side effects” following scheduled treatment for his cancer.

A number of engagements on Thursday were cancelled, and the palace said that they were cancelling a raft of commitments scheduled for Friday “as a precautionary measure.”

Sources sought to play down the severity of the incident and said that the king was working at his desk at his London home Thursday evening, with one saying, “This is simply the most minor bump in a road that’s very much heading in the right direction.”

Official sources said that the king was expected to resume his full program of engagements next week.

Charles has maintained a packed diary since he was diagnosed with cancer last year, and although some events have been modified or abbreviated, his stamina has generally been little short of remarkable.

A source who saw the king last month, for example, told the Daily Beast that on the day they saw him, he seemed spry despite having travelled several hundred miles to Cornwall and back for an event with government officials before attending a full evening performance at the Royal Ballet in an informal, private capacity, and staying on after the show to talk to the cast and crew.

King Charles III leaves Somerset House in London, United Kingdom on March 26, 2025 Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Despite his undoubted bravery and enthusiasm for carrying out his job, Thursday’s announcement and the ensuing disruption is a stark reminder of the bald fact that Charles, who is 76, is suffering from a very serious illness for which he is likely to receive treatment for until the end of his days.

While the official position from the palace remains that the king is immortal (indeed, “compassing or imagining” the death of the monarch remains, technically a form of treason) there is little doubt that active planning for the succession of King William is taking place, and events like today’s make it clear why.

The palace said in its statement: “Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the king experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.

“His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary program will also be rescheduled.

“His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”