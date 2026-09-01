Royalist

King Charles’ ‘Hot Bodyguard’ Quits as Personal Aide

BOWING OUT

The monarch’s right-hand man also looked after the late Queen Elizabeth.

Tom Sykes
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 31: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson, equerry to King Charles III, attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on March 31, 2024 in Windsor, England. Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles has lost a third trusted and senior aide in as many months after his viral handsome equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson, announced he is quitting.

Thompson–known as “Major Eye Candy” on TikTok—joins the departing ranks of Sir Clive Alderton, the King’s private secretary, and Bernie Flannery, his long-time butler of more than 40 years.

The Palace said that Thompson, dubbed the “hot equerry” after photos of him in a kilt became an unlikely internet thirst trap, will pursue a career in the private sector.

BRAEMAR, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson (equerry to King Charles III) attends The Braemar Gathering 2024 at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 7, 2024 in Braemar, Scotland. The Braemar Gathering, renowned globally, is the most famous of the Highland Games. Every year, on the first Saturday in September, this vibrant Scottish tradition draws thousands of visitors to the small village of Braemar. With a history spanning nearly two centuries in its modern form, the Gathering stands as one of Scotland's most celebrated events. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Some reports said Lt. Thompson was a little uncomfortable” with his hordes of online admirers. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

An equerry is a term for a personal assistant to the British royalty.

Thompson is also leaving the British Army after nearly 22 years of military service.

A spokesman said: “Their Majesties were of course aware of this plan in advance and I know they are most grateful to Jonny for his support over the past seven years and wish him all the best for the future.”

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 15: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson (equerry to King Charles III) helps King Charles III put on his overcoat as they watch 'Azerbaijan - Land of Fire', the 'DAKS Pony Club Mounted Games' and the 'Musical Drive of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery' during the evening display in the Castle Arena on day 2 of The Royal Windsor Horse Show 2026 in Home Park, Windsor Castle on May 15, 2026 in Windsor, United Kingdom. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
King Charles counted on Lt. Thompson as one of his most trusted aides after inheriting him from his mother. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Thompson was close to Queen Elizabeth II and served as her personal ceremonial guard before being appointed equerry to Charles and Camilla in 2019.

He joined the Army in 2005 and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan in 2006, 2009 and 2011.

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Tom Sykes

Tom Sykes

European Editor at Large

royalist

tom.sykes@thedailybeast.com

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