King Charles’ ‘Hot Bodyguard’ Quits as Personal Aide

King Charles has lost a third trusted and senior aide in as many months after his viral handsome equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson, announced he is quitting.

Thompson–known as “Major Eye Candy” on TikTok—joins the departing ranks of Sir Clive Alderton, the King’s private secretary, and Bernie Flannery, his long-time butler of more than 40 years.

The Palace said that Thompson, dubbed the “hot equerry” after photos of him in a kilt became an unlikely internet thirst trap, will pursue a career in the private sector.

Some reports said Lt. Thompson was a little uncomfortable” with his hordes of online admirers. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

An equerry is a term for a personal assistant to the British royalty.

Thompson is also leaving the British Army after nearly 22 years of military service.

A spokesman said: “Their Majesties were of course aware of this plan in advance and I know they are most grateful to Jonny for his support over the past seven years and wish him all the best for the future.”

King Charles counted on Lt. Thompson as one of his most trusted aides after inheriting him from his mother. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Thompson was close to Queen Elizabeth II and served as her personal ceremonial guard before being appointed equerry to Charles and Camilla in 2019.

He joined the Army in 2005 and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan in 2006, 2009 and 2011.