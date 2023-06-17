King Charles III Celebrates First ‘Trooping the Colour’ as Monarch
KEEPING WITH TRADITION
King Charles III attended his first “Trooping the Colour” as monarch on Saturday. The event marks the king’s official birthday (not his literal birthday, which is in November) with a parade and a flyover by the Royal Air Force. The event is usually held in June, regardless of when the king or queen actually celebrates their birthday, due to the month’s favorable weather. Charles rode on horseback in the parade, the first time a monarch has done so since 1986, when Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II last rode a horse in the ceremony. Also in attendance on Saturday were his wife Camilla, his son William, his daughter-in law Kate Middleton, and his grandchildren George, Charlotte, and Louis. Not in attendance were his son Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who stepped down from working royal life in 2020.