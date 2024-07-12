King Charles III Names Adventurer Bear Grylls as New Royal Army Recruiter
CELEBRITY RECRUITER
Former soldier and reality TV adventurer Bear Grylls is taking a new gig after King Charles III appointed him as the Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College. Grylls will serve as a frontman for the school’s recruiting process. The appointment comes as the Army tries to boost declining military enrollment among changing youth culture. The explorer’s first official duty will be overseeing roughly 600 junior soldiers march off at the college’s graduation in August. Grylls is a former soldier of the Territorial Army SAS its current Chief Scout, which is a group of highly trained soldiers who specialize in close-combat fighting, covert surveillance, and hostage rescue, à la James Bond-style. He was also named an Honorary Colonel of the Royal Marines Reserve in June 2021. Grylls is reportedly a friend of Prince William’s, having worked on several conservation projects with the royal family member.