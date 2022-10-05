King Charles III’s Coronation Reportedly Set for Next June
HAPPY AND GLORIOUS
The coronation of King Charles III will take place on June 3 next year, it has been reported. While an official announcement has yet to be made, Bloomberg, citing government officials, reported that “plans are converging” on the first Saturday in June. Buckingham Palace did not respond to a request from The Daily Beast for comment, however, given that June is a key ceremonial month for royal events, the date seems credible. Aged 74, Charles will be the oldest new British monarch ever. The coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey, and Camilla will be crowned queen alongside him. Charles automatically became king at the moment of his mother’s death, but the coronation is a ceremonial reinforcement and celebration of his new status.