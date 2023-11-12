King Charles in ‘Great Pain’ Over Prince Harry, but ‘No Rush’ to Reconcile

Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

King Charles’ ‘undeniable anger’ over Harry

The subject of Prince Harry is one that brings King Charles “great pain,” with Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English—in a feature profiling Charles as he turns 75 this week—quoting a source as saying there is “barely any level of communication” between Charles and Harry.

English adds: “There is undeniable anger at the anguish the king believes Harry caused the late queen in the last years of her life, not to mention the insults he has heaped upon his own wife Camilla, of whom Charles is understandably protective.

“Charles is a man who notoriously hates confrontation and will never close the door on his younger son. But sticking to his guns, he has rejected Harry’s demands for an ‘apology’ and put the whole issue to one side for the time being as he concentrates on the business of state.”

A source tells the paper: “It’s very sad His Majesty doesn’t get to see his son or his grandchildren, but there’s no rush to patch things up.”

Elsewhere, we learn, among other things, that Charles does the same Canadian Airforce exercises as his father did every morning to stay in shape, skips lunch, and spends plenty of time apart from Queen Camilla, with both liking a bit of me-time at their own houses.

There are also some interesting insights into his relations with his sons. One source says: “While I am sure they still don’t agree on everything all the time, he and the Prince of Wales are firmly united now around a common shared interest, which is to keep the institution in a place where it can serve the nation. This was happening anyway as the late queen got older, but there’s no doubt what happened with Harry brought everything into sharp relief.”

King Charles leads memorials to war dead

King Charles led Remembrance Sunday commemorations in the U.K. Sunday for the second time as king.

In a sombre ceremony at Central London’s principal war memorial, the Cenotaph, Charles laid a wreath of poppies, followed by his son Prince William, his brother Prince Edward and his sister Princess Anne. Prince Andrew, who was forced to step back from royal duties after being accused of sexual assault by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, was not present (although Charles is understood to have spent time with Andrew yesterday on a pheasant shoot at Windsor which Edward also attended).

Camilla and Kate Middleton looked on from a balcony in a government office overlooking the memorial. Kate wore a Catherine Walker overcoat, with military-style detailing.

Prince William’s big China plan

Prince William is planning to take his environment-focused Earthshot Awards to China, the U.K. Sunday Times reports, “in an attempt to engage with the country and fast-forward change to its environmental policies.”

William’s bold move comes in the same week as he questioned how the royals performed their duties, and challenged his father for headlines with the Earthshot Awards taking place on the same day as the State Opening of Parliament—earning a rebuke from some friends of the royals talking to The Daily Beast who cautioned William against arousing his father’s jealousy.

Charles has never visited mainland China “because of his views on the regime’s treatment of Tibet and its human rights record. By comparison, William is said to believe that you ‘can’t exclude a big chunk of the planet when thinking about fighting for its future,’” the paper reports.

A royal source told the Times: “Prince William believes that when it comes to the climate and the environment, Asia is critical. He’s of the view you can’t exclude a big chunk of the planet when thinking about fighting for its future. To fast-forward the change and impact he wants, he knows he has to engage with China and India — two of the world’s biggest economies and biggest emitters of carbon dioxide.

“This is not him commenting on government policy. This is about his approach to the environment and ability to create real global change. It is him thinking, ‘Where can I deliver impact and change not just here but around the world?’ That is his longer-term view.” A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “Scale and ambition is something the prince thinks a lot about. He wants to make Earthshot truly global.”

Charles and Camilla unveil regal statues

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveiled new statues of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Saturday. The figures, designed by sculptor Poppy Field, stand in the venue’s South Porch, and Charles unveiled them before attending the annual Festival of Remembrance. Also in attendance: Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, and Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

Inside William’s laid-back style

Prince William could never be accused of being a fashion slave, but he generally looks unremarkably OK, which is probably just the way he likes it. The key to his unthreatening success is, partly, the work of Italian designer Luca Faloni whose eponymous brand is fast becoming one of William’s favorites.

In an interview with the British Sunday Times, Faloni says: “A few years ago one of my customers, who is a keen polo player and moves in certain circles, sent us a picture of Prince William and asked, ‘Is he wearing your shirt?’”

Faloni then “saw the prince on TV on a tour of southeast Asia and said, ‘Wait a second, I think he is wearing our shirts.’”

Then the ultimate nod; William was wearing a Faloni cashmere sweater and denim shirt made on one of William and Kate’s family Christmas card photos.

Faloni tells the Sunday Times: “They don’t want to be flashy. If you’re Prince William, you don’t want 60 million people in England to know that you bought a £10,000 jacket from an expensive brand. You look for something that is discreet and classic…It’s classic but different—without going crazy.”

This week in royal history

It’s King Charles’ 75th birthday this week. He was born on November 14, 1948 at Buckingham Palace. To mark the occasion, he has been photographed by photographer Rankin for the cover of The Big Issue magazine. In an article for the publication, Charles writes about the Coronation Food Project, which he launched to tackle food insecurity and waste.

Unanswered questions

Will King Charles and Prince Harry reconcile? How will Prince William forge his own, distinct royal path?