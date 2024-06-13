King Charles Is Bringing Safari-Themed Glamping to Sandringham
SPLASHING OUT
King Charles is bringing “the bush” home with a new 25-acre glamping site on his massive 20,000-acre Sandringham estate near the British coast. The monarch was approved to expand the Sandringham Estate Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite, which hosts 138 tent pitches including 11 tents, to allow for 12 more pitches and 15 safari glamping tents, two accessible pitches and two premium campsites, according to the Daily Mail. The safari tents will have their own barbecues, kitchenettes, sofas, and verandas, only miles from the town of King’s Lynn. The new glamping tents will be built in a forested area, precisely placed to avoid damaging the natural ecosystem and reducing the possibility of a fire. However, the project could be halted if bats are discovered during the remodel of the campsite’s toilets, according to the Daily Mail. “Sandringham is also an ideal setting for safari tents as they will blend into the existing landscape,” the estate wrote in its proposal.