King Charles Knocks Back the Local Narcotic in Samoa

His son Prince Harry has spoken volubly of his fondness for ayahuasca, and King Charles today followed in his footsteps by partaking of a traditional narcotic drink while visiting the Pacific island nation of Samoa on the last leg of his ongoing tour of Oceania. The king supped from a bowl of kava, a slightly intoxicating root drink—said to induce a relatively mellow buzz—that is a key part of Pacific culture. The substance is banned in the U.K. and can damage the liver: an Australian politician was hospitalized after overdoing it on the local brew in Micronesia in 2022. A jolly-looking Charles later visited the ancient village of Moata’a, and was named “Tui Taumeasina” or high chief. “Everyone has taken to our heart, and is looking forward to welcoming, the king,” local chief Lenatai Victor Tamapua said, “We feel honoured that he has chosen to be welcomed here in our village. So as a gift, we would like to bestow him a title.”

The Guardian