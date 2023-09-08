Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

King Charles made a surprise public appearance Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of the late Queen Elizabeth, in a dramatic break with the precedent established by his mother, who always spent her Accession Day out of the public eye.

Sources at Buckingham Palace said early on Friday morning that the king had decided to attend a church service at Crathie Kirk at around 10 A.M. local time Friday, despite earlier briefings that the king would spend the day in quiet and private reflection, which strongly suggested he would not be seen in public.

The king arrived at Crathie Kirk, a small church built by Queen Victoria on public ground opposite the main entrance to Balmoral house accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, and other guests at Balmoral. He wore a tweed jacket and kilt.

Courtiers said that the king and queen wanted to “express their gratitude” to members of the local community who wished to show their support by making “a short walkabout within the Kirk grounds.”

A source told The Daily Beast: “No doubt many of [the] local community will have held Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth particularly dear, have worked for her on the estate and will similarly be remembering her remarkable life, legacy and events of last year with special poignancy today.”

The last-minute decision by the king to make a public appearance came after Prince Harry looked like he might become the focus of attention after making a series of tender remarks at a charity gala on Thursday evening.

Speaking at the WellChild Awards, Harry said: “As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away. As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that’s precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we are together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

The remarks made Harry the first member of the royal family to publicly mark the one-year anniversary of the death of his late grandmother, however palace planners were likely to have been relieved Harry’s comments were uncontroversial.

The king regained the initiative a few hours later when he issued an audio message and written statement paying tribute to his mother.

Both were released, in a departure from tradition, at one minute past midnight, local time.

In his statement the king said: “In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service, and all she meant to so many of us.

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all. —Charles R.”

Princess Margaret’s children, Lady Sarah Chatto and the Earl of Snowdon, accompanied Charles and Camilla to church today. Elizabeth was especially close to Lady Sarah, who was with her husband Daniel and their children Samuel and Arthur.

Prince William and Kate were due to attend a series of engagements in west Wales later Friday, and were expected to make a public tribute to the queen.

The couple posted a tribute to their Instagram page today, writing, “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.”

They, like their father, have studiously avoided meeting Prince Harry while he is in the country.